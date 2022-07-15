BJP Pays Homage To Social Worker Ripudaman Singh Malik After He Was Shot Dead In Canada

After Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of the acquitted men in the 1985 Air India bombing, was shot dead in Canada's British Columbia province, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday hailed Malik for his social contributions to the Sikh community. Sirsa also defended Malik in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing case, mentioning his acquittal.

Reacting to the news, the BJP leader said, "He was in Canada and doing Seva for the community. His name came in a bombing, but he said it is baseless. Later, he was also acquitted by the court. He always clarified that he has nothing to do with it. He did a great contribution to the community. He contributed to schools, and sponsor religious teachers in Punjab."

BJP National spokesperson RP Singh also paid tribute to the Sikh philanthropist, stating that the latter was gunned down by radicals for the good work he did for the Sikh community.

RIP Ripudaman Singh Malik.

He was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing case in 2005, was shot dead in Surrey, Canada on Thursday morning. Malik has been running a Khalsa School, he may have been targeted by radicals for his appreciation of steps taken by his GOI for the Sikhs.

1985 Air India Bombing suspect shot dead

One of the acquitted men in the 1985 Air India bombing, Ripudaman Singh Malik, was shot dead by unidentified people on Thursday morning (local time) in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia province. As per reports, the unidentified murderer came in a car and later burned it down. The same burning car was discovered a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. A suspected targeted killing angle is being probed.

Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges. Notably, Malik spent four years in prison before his acquittal and later asked for $ 9.2 million as legal fees, however, a British Columbia judge rejected his claims for compensation, as per ANI reports.