BJP Pays Rich Tributes To Yadav, Praises His Grassroots Connect

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday paid rich tributes to veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, praising his grassroots connect and describing his demise as an end of an era.

Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the Samajwadi Party founder remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills and said he will always be remembered for his connect with the ground.

"His death is the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah said and also highlighted Yadav's struggle for the restoration of democracy during the Emergency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Yadav was a grassroots leader who played a key role in the politics of Uttar Pardesh for decades.

He contributed to the country's and society's development while holding different positions, Singh said, adding he used to speak freely on different issues during their meetings.

"His death is very painful," Singh said.

Another BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was admired as a mass leader and fought hard for democracy during Emergency. He dedicated his life to spreading the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia." Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

The 82-year-old was hospitalised since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. Yadav served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and was also the defence minister in the United Front government in the 90s. PTI KR DV DV

