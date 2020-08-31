BJP Picks Up On Rana Kapoor's art Purchase From Priyanka Vadra, Alleged Padma Award Motive

On Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress stating that the donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation were no coincidence, but a conspiracy. This comes after an ED note that showed that Sonia Gandhi-helmed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted donations from people accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The details accessed by Republic TV show that Rs 10 lakh were transferred from M/s Naviraj Estates Pvt. Ltd., a paper company of Gitanjali Group, beneficially owned by Mehul Choksi to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Addressing a press conference, explained the alleged controversy, stating that Gitanjali Infratech is owned by Mehul Choksi and Naviraj Estate Pvt Ltd is owned by Rohan Choksi. Naviraj, then, donated it to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

"The donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was no coincidence, but a conspiracy. The first revelation is on Mehul Choksi, who had donated to the RGF, who was involved in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. Naviraj Estate Pvt Ltd, a paper manufacturing company, showed no business activity in their accounts in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Rs 47.48 crore was received by this company in one chunk and Rs 24.45 lakh was received from Gitanjali Infratech Pvt LtdGitanjali Infratech is owned by Mehul Choksi and Naviraj Estate Pvt Ltd is owned by Rohan Choksi. Naviraj, then, donated it to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," said Patra

Revealing sensational details, Patra alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received an amount of Rs 9.45 lakh from Yes Bank. Furthermore, he also spoke about Rana Kapoor buying a painting worth Rs 2 crore from the Gandhi family between 2010-12.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received an amount of Rs 9.45 lakh from Yes Bank. This wasn't Rana Kapoor's money, but money was diverted from Yes Bank to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation." he said.

Patra further said that 'Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation donated 50 lakh rupees to RGF on 8 July 2011. The account number from which the donation occurred is seized under PMLA. "The Islamic Research Foundation of Zakir Naik is also under investigation. On 8 July 2011, the foundation gave Rs 50 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The donation was done from a DCB bank account. This account is seized under PMLA," said Patra.

Republic TV accessed the ED note that shows Sonia Gandhi-helmed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted donations from people accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Those accused include the likes of Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapoor, Zakir Naik and GVK group. This shows that money laundered in various forms by individuals of questionable integrity found its way to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust.

On July 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) heads the committee probing into the trust's alleged violations.

Rana Kapoor's Art Purchase For Padma Bhushan?

Rana Kapoor had diverted the fund of Rs. 2 crore of YES Bank to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by purchasing a painting during 2010-12 in order to maintain cordial relations with the family of Sonia Gandhi, then Chairman of UPA, and with an intention to get Padma Bhushan Award from Government of India, ED sources said. In addition, Rana Kapoor also made a donation of Rs. 9,45,000 out of the fund of Yes Bank to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on September 14, 2016

Sources also suggest that Rana Kapoor had not only granted illegal favours to several persons/ entities by way of diverting the fund of YES Bank (which had now become NPA) but was also engaged in money laundering activities of the kickbacks received by him. Till date, kickback of Rs. 3557 crore have been identified out of which assets of Rs. 2320 crore have been attached under provisions of PMLA.

