BJP Pits PM Modi Vs Manmohan Singh 'difference' In 'umbrella' Comparison; Netizens React

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Indian National Congress (INC), sharing a video comparing former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter embarked on his 3-day visit to the United States of America.

Sharing the video, the BJP pointed out the 'difference' between the two leaders when they exited their aircraft on arrival in foreign countries. In the video shared on Instagram, Singh is seen being escorted by his entourage when he arrives for his Canada visit in 2010 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen stepping out alone.

'Umbrella' was one of the hashtags on the 'difference' video as Singh descended down the steps of the aircraft and had one of his team members hold the umbrella for him. However, PM Modi opened the umbrella himself and walked down solo while waving at people who had gathered to receive him.

Netizens react to BJP's comparison video

Netizens had some strong responses to BJP's Instagram post. While one user wrote, "sher akele hi aata hai (the tiger always comes alone)", another commented that this was what made Narendra Modi the "Best PM of India." Right from calling the Indian Prime Minister a 'legend' for the way he won hearts to expressing pride in having such a leader, the Instagram post generated a series of comments. Take a look at some of them:

Some users, however, felt that COVID-19-induced social distancing could have been a factor for the Indian Prime Minister walking out of the aircraft alone. One was of the view that it was not something major that constituted a "difference."

PM Modi in US

Meanwhile, The Indian Prime Minister arrived in the USA on Wednesday for a 3-day visit to strengthen Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. This is his seventh visit to the USA.

On Day 1, the Prime Minister held meetings with the CEOs of top companies and met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga respectively. On Day 2 of his visit, he held a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Among other scheduled events, PM Modi is expected to meet US President Joe Biden for the first time at the White House after numerous virtual discussions till now. PM Modi is also expected to attend the Quad Leaders Summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.