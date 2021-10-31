BJP Plans Get-togethers At Holy Places For PM Modi's Uttarakhand Visit

The BJP has planned get-togethers, including of sadhus, at many Hindu holy places on November 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple and inaugurate the Shri Adi Shankaracharya's reconstructed samadhi. Modi will also unveil a statue of Shankaracharya, one of the most revered Hindu saints and theologians who is credited with reviving the religion. Calling the occasion historic, BJP sources said the party will hold a nationwide programme and has invited sadhus and devotees besides other people at four dhams, 12 jyotirlingas and 87 prominent temples established all across the country along the routes taken by Shankaracharya during his travels. LEDs and big screens will be installed at all these places to facilitate public viewing of the PM's programme, they added.

The Shankaracharya's samadhi was destroyed during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and has now been reconstructed. The programme assumes significance as the hill state is headed for assembly polls next year. Modi will also inaugurate and launch several development projects during the visit.

