BJP Points At Internal Fighting In TRS Amid Talks Of Prashant Kishor Joining Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over internal fighting in the TRS party amid speculation about Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. This came after poll strategist and founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Prashant Kishor held a lengthy one-on-one talk with KCR on Saturday.

Poinitng at a possible alliance between Congress and TRS, the BJP leader Prakash Reddy said, "There is no point in hiring a person like Prashant Kishor. Today, Prashant Kishor is meeting Sonia Gandhi, he could join Congress".

"TRS leaders are propagating that KCR is best in planning strategies but the hiring of Prashant Kishore shows the internal fighting and inefficiency of KCR", he added.

Prashant Kishor holds talks with Telangana CM KCR

The election strategist held talks with the ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad over two days. The TRS has not provided any official information on Kishor's discussions with Rao but party sources said Kishor, who met Rao on Saturday, continued the talks on Sunday as well.

While the contemporary political situation in the country was discussed in the talks, Kishor is understood to have submitted the details of the surveys done by his team in Telangana concerning the 2023 Assembly elections. In view of the speculation over the political strategist joining the Congress, Kishor's meeting with Rao assumes significance.

KCR describes Prashant Kishor as his 'best friend'

Earlier in March, Rao had said that Kishor is working with him on bringing a 'parivartan' (change) in the entire country and that both were working together for a change in Telangana too. Praising Prashant Kishore for his commitment to a cause, Rao had described Kishor as his best friend for the last seven-eight years.

Rao has been working to bring together various non-BJP parties against the saffron party's alleged anti-people policies and to usher in a "qualitative change" in the country.

While Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar had described Kishor as a brand with proven credentials and said the poll strategist is willing to join the party without any preconditions and that his induction would certainly help the party.

