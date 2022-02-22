BJP Poll Agent Never Sought Removal Of Hijab, Claims TN Party Chief Annamalai

Dismissing the claims of ruling DMK over Hijab row, the BJP on Monday, February 21, asserted that its Madurai-based election agent had never sought the removal of hijab it was only for the woman voter identification purpose. The BJP is said to approach court against the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission for contempt since the action taken against the party's agent in this regard violates a Supreme Court ruling in 2010 which outlined norms on voter identification in a polling station.

According to the BJP, the actions against the party's agent were based on false and distorted claims.

“Our election agent only said that the face has to be seen for identification. He never sought removal of hijab,” BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president said the ruling DMK in an attempt to divert attention from poll-related violence and other aspects like ‘false voting’, this matter is politicised. And therefore, the ruling party claimed falsely that the BJP agent wanted the woman voter to remove her headscarf.

The single-phase polling was held on Saturday in Tamil Nadu to elect over 12,500 ward members in 640 plus urban local bodies and a row erupted on the hijab matter which involved a BJP poll agent.

Tamil Nadu Hijab row

Annamalai dared the TNSEC to release the 25 minutes captured conversations in the CCTV camera footage from the (Melur, Madurai district) polling station. which would prove whether the BJP agent sought identification of the voter or removal of hijab. The BJP leader mentioned that his party respected the rights of Muslim women to wear hijab and also supported it.

It was learned that the hijab-clad woman voter cast her vote and left the place following identification. While DMK men and others walked into the booth in Madurai district about 15 minutes later and they distorted the BJP agent’s version.

A case was registered against the Madurai district-based BJP election agent and he was arrested by police on February 19 in connection with the hijab row. Annamalai said the BJP workers and functionaries were assaulted by DMK members in several regions including Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, and Kanyakumari. He further mentioned that many of them have been hospitalised across the state. He alleged that violence was unleashed more In Coimbatore and Chennai.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)