BJP Polling Agent Allegedly Pushed Out Of Booth By TMC Members; Party Denies Allegations

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of a booth by members of Trinamool Congress (TMC), as polling for the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was underway on Monday. BJP polling agent Sankar Sakar alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of the booth by TMC members and made to leave the spot in Bakhra village of Ratua, Malda. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

"I am an agent at booth number 91. Members of TMC, who are residents of the village, told me that they won't let me there as I'm not a voter there. They forcefully pushed me out. I was threatened by them," he said.

TMC denies allegations

Meanwhile, after the allegations, the TMC member clarified and said that as he was not a voter in that constituency and was asked to leave respectfully, no one threatened him.

"He is not a voter here so we asked him to leave respectfully. Nobody threatened him. He was here since morning and he never caused any harm and he is not from this constituency and he is not allowed here, so the villagers asked him to leave," a TMC leader Riyajul told ANI.



#WATCH | WB: A BJP polling agent Sankar Sakar alleges he was forcefully pushed out of booth no.91 by TMC members and made to leave the spot in Bakhra village of Ratua, Malda. A TMC member says, "He is not a voter here so we asked him to leave respectfully. Nobody threatened him." pic.twitter.com/7JVcwahuGm — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Polling Begins For Seventh Phase

Polling began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase.37.72% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 12.57 pm as per ECI approximations. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

West Bengal has so far recorded over 7,28,061 positive cases, out of which, 6,35,802 have successfully recovered and 10,884 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 14,281 new cases, 7,584 fresh recoveries and 59 deaths have been reported. At present, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in West Bengal is 81,375.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)