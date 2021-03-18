BJP Posts Video Of Mamata Banerjee Saying She'll Quit Politics If Batla Encounter Is Real

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his West Bengal election rally in Purulia accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of siding with terrorists of the Pulwama terror attack and the Batla House encounter. Reacting to this, BJP took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of TMC supremo from 2008, where she is saying that the Batla House encounter in which Arif Khan was arrested and has now been convicted and sentenced to death was "fake", with a caption that read, "Mamata Didi, when are you leaving politics?"

PM Modi raises Batla House encounter in his Purulia rally

At Purulia, pointing towards the conviction and death sentence given to Arif Khan in the Batla House encounter, PM Modi said, "This decision has brought light to a lot of new questions. When inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma was shot during the Batla House encounter, Didi was standing with the terrorists and questioning the encounter."

A court in Saket, Delhi, had on Monday awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan, for his role in killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and injuring Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.

Minutes after the verdict was announced, former Delhi Police Commissioner (CP) Neeraj Kumar who was also a part of the Batla House encounter, hailed the verdict and remarked that the sentence is a 'tight slap' to those 'politicising' the encounter.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming West Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.