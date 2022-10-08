BJP Posts Video Of People Flagging Safety Concerns Under AAP; 'Listening Kejriwal Ji?'

Against the backdrop of the murder of 25-year-old Manish in Delhi's Sunder Nagri, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party visited the area on Saturday, October 8. Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, also a part of the delegation, shared a video on Twitter of his interaction with the residents of Sunder Nagri. In the 46-second-long video, men and women can be heard venting their grievances.

'Since AAP govt came to power...'

A man can be heard alleging, "In the locality, in broad daylight weed, hash is being sold...Such is the condition--people are staying here because of some of us. The day we leave, each and everyone here is going to run away. They have got the audacity to flash knives, and eve tease the women in the area."

Agreeing with the man, a woman standing next to him, alleged, "Everything was fine. The politics was good until the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power. Our lives have been difficult. We go to the washroom, we are abused, we come out from there we are abused."

'Listen Arvind Kejriwal Ji...'

On October 1, Manish was killed evening at around 7.40 pm by three people who attacked him with sharp knives and stabbed him back to back multiple times till he was dead. The 25-year-old was allegedly stabbed 60 times. Manish was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Acknowledging the fear prevailing after the episode, the MP wrote, "Because of AAP, in every nook and corner, intoxicants are being sold. Listen Arvind Kejriwal Ji what the daughters, sisters and residents are saying."

Liquor scam

Implemented on November 17, 2021, the liquor policy paved the way for the exit of the Delhi government from the retail liquor business in the national capital. Under the new policy, 849 liquor stores were to open in Delhi across 32 zones. Each zone was divided into 8-10 wards which were to have 27 liquor outlets. The Delhi excise policy allowed liquor stores to be opened in malls, commercial areas, local shopping complexes etc subject to rules and regulations.

However, the policy was rolled back and from August 1, liquor is being sold only through government outlets in the capital. This is as the Central Bureau of Investigation investigates the alleged irregularities in the policy after an FIR was filed, on the complaint of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. In the said FIR, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia is accused no 1.