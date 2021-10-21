BJP Preps For Upcoming Assembly Polls In Uttar Pradesh, To Hold A 15-day Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to implement its strategies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls in 2022. According to that, the BJP has formulated several plans that will help the party to gain victory. Informing about the same, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that the party is planning to run a 15-day campaign in the state starting from October 17 till October 31 as a part of the Assembly elections strategy.

The party will be organising several meetings and conferences through the campaign which will help them to reach out to the people from backward classes, schedule caste, and scheduled tribes. A total of 24 meetings and conferences will be held followed by 100 more programs in 100 days till January 2022.

BJP has set its own political agenda for Uttar Pradesh keeping in mind the strategies that earned them victory in the past elections, Pathak said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President speaks on the party's strategy for Assembly elections 2022

Speaking on the BJP's strategy regarding the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party's state vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that it aims to reach out to every voter by these programs at the district level. He further added that such programs have helped them in past instances where the party performed well in small to big elections.

Providing more information regarding the BJP's election strategies, he added that, "In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, we conducted social conferences and where we communicated the work done by the BJP government through the most influential people of society. We are following the same winning formula this time for the assembly elections."

The conferences to be held in Uttar Pradesh will be organised in Lucknow and all the big leaders and ministers of the party will participate in the conferences. The leaders will speak directly to people from all the castes and groups and further call out for their votes. Meanwhile, a conference already took place from October 17 to October 20 at the Panchayat Bhawan in Lucknow. It was held for the people of the Kumhar community.

Apart from that, more conferences are to be held for the people belonging to various castes starting from October 21 till October 31.

