BJP President JP Nadda Appoints Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey As Delhi BJP Observer

Newly appointed BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday appointed party's Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey as the central observer to oversee the election of the BJP's legislature party in Delhi.

Saroj will attend a meeting with the party's newly-elected Delhi legislators to choose a consensus candidate. As per the sources, MLA Vijender Gupta of the Rohini constituency is in the top names being considered for the consensus name. In the recently conducted Delhi Assembly Elections, Vijendra Gupta had registered victory against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajesh Bansiwala by a margin of over 12,600 votes from Rohini constituency.

READ | BJP’s Manoj Tiwari offers to resign after Delhi poll drubbing, Party urges to continue

Did Manoj Tiwari offer to resign?

After the BJP registered poor performance in the Delhi Assembly Polls, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari had offered his resignation on February 12, which was reportedly turned down the BJP high command.

Manoj Tiwari was the prime campaigner for BJP in the run-up to Delhi elections. The leader who exuded confidence ahead of the results conceded defeat and said the party will evaluate the reasons for its poor performance. Additionally, it also reported that the party has asked him to continue.

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal takes office; Sisodia assures 'AAP's 10 guarantees' to be implemented

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began on December 11, Aam Aadmi Party managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led registered a thumping victory.

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

READ | 'Surgical action needed to revive Congress party', says Ex-Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

READ | JP Nadda calls BJP the most 'consistent' party, takes a dig at Oppn's 'hierarchy politics'