BJP President JP Nadda Asks Crowd To Make Way For Ambulance During Roadshow In Midnapore

While a roadshow ahead of elections can be a game-changer for the parties, it can also cause inconvenience for the general crowd, especially those stuck in an emergency situation, Bharatiya Janata President JP Nadda during a roadshow in West Midnapore of West Bengal on Tuesday, noticed an ambulance stuck and sensing an emergency, at once asked to make way for it.

In a video that's now doing the rounds on social media, Nadda can be heard saying, "Make way for the ambulance, no one must block its way."

Amit Shah holds rally in Gosaba

Meanwhile, BJP has left no stone unturned to bolster its chance in the upcoming elections in West Bengal. Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed an election rally for BJP in the Gosaba District of West Bengal. In the rally, reiterating that the benefits of the Centre's schemes did not trickle down to the people of West Bengal, Shah had said, "PM Modi had established 115 schemes, of which Didi has created 115 scams." Thereafter, he had asserted that once the saffron party comes to power, it will form a Special Investigation Team to probe and find out those who siphoned off the money.

Reminiscing the last polls, he had affirmed that Banerjee had not fulfilled her promises. "Didi hasn't fulfilled even 82 out of the 282 promises she made last time, he said. Touching upon her promise to make the Sundarban district, he had said that the party will do it in a year.

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27, 2021. The polls will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Though the TMC enjoys 222 seats, it has a major threat from the saffron party, which has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and at present, has been holding rallies and proposing fancy schemes to bolster its chances in the polls.