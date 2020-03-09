BJP President JP Nadda Hails Government Reforms For Improving Sex Ratio In Haryana

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while addressing a rally in Haryana for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan asserting that the campaign has reduced the gap between the male and female sex ratio in the state of Haryana.

Nadda said until six years ago, Haryana was infamous in the entire country due to low sex ratio adding, "The sex ratio of Haryana has increased from 830 to 923 girls per 1,000 boys in the past five years due to the reforms which were implemented with the efforts of the government."

'Farmers brought into the mainstream'

The BJP president praised the government for working for the farmers, poor people, and the exploited sections and bringing them into the mainstream.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre and Chief Minister Manohar Lal in the state, the farmers, poor, deprived and exploited sections have also been brought into the mainstream," Nadda said while addressing a rally.

"Farmers have been linked with portals and several schemes have been implemented to increase the production of crops and giving remunerative prices of produce," he added.

Speaking of the Pragati Rally, Nadda said that such rally act as a medium to inform people about the various initiative taken and completed by the government.

"Through these rallies, the people are being informed about the various projects being undertaken and completed by the Government which shows that the Government has worked for the welfare of all," Nadda said.

Hailing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said under the world's biggest health initiative, 55 crore people were covered adding that in the past one year, 90 lakh beneficiaries benefitted from it and the Centre had disbursed Rs 12,000 crore to hospitals.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was also present at the event, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth more than Rs 50 crore and approved projects worth Rs 215 crore for the development of Rania assembly constituency.

(With ANI inputs)

