BJP President JP Nadda On Two-day Visit To Karnataka

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Thursday and attend several public programmes and organisational meetings.

Press Trust Of India
The party, in a statement, on Wednesday said the senior BJP leader will visit some key 'mutts' (religious organisations) in the southern state.   He will participate in the BJP's 'Shakti Kendra' heads meeting in Tumkur and visit the Siddaganga mutt on Thursday before addressing SC, ST, OBC workers meeting in Chitradurga. On Friday, Nadda will visit several mutts and hold the party's booth level meeting in Davangere. He will address a public meeting at Sira in Tumkur district as well, the party said.

Karnataka is likely to go to the assembly polls in May, with the ruling BJP pitted against the Congress and the JD(S) in the contest. 

