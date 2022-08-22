BJP President JP Nadda Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Remembers Students Days At Himachal Varsity

BJP president J P Nadda went down memory lane here on Sunday, visiting the shop where he used to have tea and omelette when he was a student at Himachal Pradesh University in 1980s.

Nadda touched the feet of the owner of the sweets shop, Nathu Ram Thakur (86), and enquired about his health.

Nathu Ram has two sons and the shop is now being run by his relative Mast Ram Thakur.

Nadda also met Jagmohan, another shopkeeper at Summer Hill. He also invited Nathu Ram Thakur and Jagmohan for the marriage of his younger son to be held soon.

The BJP president said he had grown up here and it seems like his second home.

"The blessings of elders are always a morale booster for me," he added.

Nadda later visited the Mall Road, Indian Coffee House and Scandal Point, where he interacted with people.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, minister Suresh Bhardwaj and BJP’ state president Suresh Kashyap were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Nadda attended the alumni meet of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said he has very sweet memories of his days as a student at the university.

He remembered his teachers and fellow students. It was an arduous task to stand and perform on the stage, he said. He also shared his experiences as a student leader with Rakesh Singha, now a CPI (M) MLA.

The BJP chief said the university started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments. The HPU taught him that self-existence is only possible with co-existence, he said, adding for attaining success one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeofJPNadda

