BJP President JP Nadda To Visit Ahmedabad On Monday Ahead Of Gujarat Local Body Polls

BJP National President JP Nadda is all set to visit Gujarat ahead of the local body polls. The leader is expected to land in Ahmedabad at 3 PM tomorrow. Thereafter, he will attend a meeting with the Gujarat BJP unit in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel are also expected to attend the meeting.

The local body polls also come as a litmus test for the BJP-led Vijay Rupani government ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. It is important to note that the local body polls were earlier scheduled for November 2020, but were delayed to February 2021 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, JP Nadda is currently on a 120-day nationwide tour to expand and strengthen the saffron party's reach across all states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka pachayats are expected to be held in February.

Read: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams 'Vaccine Politics'; Says 'Congress Not Proud Of Anything Indian'

Read: AAP To Contest All Seats In Upcoming Gujarat Local Bodies Bolls