BJP Prez Nadda Extols TN's Rich Culture, Details Centre's Development Work Ahead Of Polls

Sounding the poll bugle ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in his party becoming a major player in the state. Speaking at the Namma Ooru Pongal event in Chennai on Thursday, Nadda expressed delight for being able to partake in Pongal celebrations. Lauding 'world's oldest language' Tamil, he extolled Tamil Nadu's rich culture and contribution to the freedom struggle.

Incidentally, this comes on a day when former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended a Jallikattu event in Madurai and vowed to not allow the suppression of the Tamil spirit. Dubbing TN as a "place of bhakti", he mentioned about the role of Adi Sankaracharya and Ramanujacharya. Observing that people from all walks of life are joining his party, Nadda contended that BJP is the only party that can usher in development.

BJP president JP Nadda said, "This is a festival of farmers- the annadatas who have taken care of us and it is a festival that the whole country celebrates and it has got a special meaning in Tamil Nadu. I feel myself to be blessed that I am here in this soil of Tamil Nadu to celebrate this festival."

He added, "It is BJP where scientific development is taking place. And that is why people are coming from different walks of life and different parties. We have to see and accommodate everybody. And also see to it that we as a mainstream party in Tamil Nadu come forward and go ahead. The enthusiasm which I see, the love and affection which I see, the warm welcome you have given me on the airport, the warm welcome you have given me here and you have tried in the best possible manner to associate me with the festival of Pongal."

Nadda elaborates on Centre's initiatives

On this occasion, JP Nadda also highlighted the NDA government's contribution for the development of Tamil Nadu. For instance, he pointed out the state had been allocated Rs.5,42,000 crore by the Modi government in contrast to the UPA regime's allocation of Rs.94,000. According to him, this was a clear indication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affection towards the people of the state.

"Modiji has contributed and tried to see to it that the whole country goes forward. But at the same time, PM has taken care that Tamil Nadu should take a big leap as far as development is concerned. The 13th Finance Commission during the UPA government gave Tamil Nadu Rs.94,000 crore for development. But the 14th Finance Commission during the NDA government gave Tamil Nadu Rs.5,42,000 crore. This shows what feeling PM Modi has for the people of Tamil Nadu," the BJP president revealed.

Moreover, he listed the Centre's other initiatives for Tamil Nadu:

Rs.1600 crore for development of Textiles, which is a major industry in Tamil Nadu

94 lakh people have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

30 lakh gas connections provided for the empowerment of women

36 lakh LED bulbs distributed

Defence Corridor

Rs.2,875 crore is being spent on Chennai Metro and Rs.3,267 crore is being spent on Monorail

Under the PM Awas Yojana Yojana, 5.36 lakh houses have been constructed for the poor

12 smart cities coming up

11 medical colleges and an AIIMS have been given to Tamil Nadu by the Modi government

Additionally, Nadda elaborated on India's success in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that the country had managed to combat the novel coronavirus crisis much better than the European countries and the USA. The BJP president appreciated the PM for taking the timely step of announcing a nationwide lockdown and the rapid augmentation in medical infrastructure across the country.

Nadda noted, "None of the leaders in the world knew how to fight this COVID-19 pandemic. We all know that the Western world whether it is America or Europe had better health facilities. But when COVID came, their health facilities collapsed. And we found that they could not fight COVID-19 may it be Spain, Italy, Europe or America. When it came to India, PM Modi led the country against COVID-19 from the front. He took a timely and bold decision of a lockdown and made the country prepared to fight (COVID-19)."

