BJP Promises 'AIMIM-free Hyderabad'; Lists KCR's '60 Failures In 6 Yrs' Before GHMC Polls

Slamming the TRS and the AIMIM ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asked about the developmental works that they have done in Hyderabad and gave a list of failures of the KCR government. Emboldened by the victory in the Dubbak bypoll, BJP has focussed on the GHMC polls and also sent its National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav to script the success. Javadekar while addressing a press conference on Sunday said that Dubbak has shown the wave in Telangana and stated that the fight in Hyderabad is directly between AIMIM and BJP.

Javadekar claimed that AIMIM has a closed-door understanding with KCR even as Owaisi said that they are contesting against TRS. "In Hyderabad, the question is that whom mayor you want AIMIM or BJP? Voting for Congress & TRS means voting for AIMIM & voting for AIMIM means voting for the division. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years."



Hitting out at AIMIM for the recent floods in Hyderabad, Javadekar said, "They made it Hyderabad flood city while they had promised a global city. Such a situation of arrived due to lack of drainage management. Promise of 1 lakh jobs also proved to be fake. They promised of making 1 lakh double room houses but were not able to make even 1000. They promised to transform the water of Hussain Sagar lake to coconut water but now today every drainage and sewerage water goes there."

On KCR's allegations that Prime Minister is selling the Railways, Javadekar said, "There is no disinvestment in Railways and LIC. Everything is a rumour. They should first answer on their promises of corruption, employment and development. People want to talk on the issues of Hyderabad. We will present corruption-free, riots-free and AIMIM-free Hyderabad.

BJP's plan for Hyderabad

The saffron party is eyeing expanding down south - the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. BJP's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who steered the NDA victory in Bihar, has now been sent to Hyderabad to focus on the Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Other leaders in the team are Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Gujarat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela, and Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy. In a major boost, former Mayor from Congress - Banda Karthika Reddy - on Thursday joined the BJP.

Dubbak Bypoll

BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao won the by-election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana.

He defeated his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes. The bypoll, held on November 3, was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The TRS had fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

In the Lok Sabha elections last year, BJP increased its vote share to 19 percent from the previous 7% and won four Lok Sabha seats, while the TRS won nine seats and Congress won three. BJP had also won a key seat of Nizamabad as its candidate Arvind Dharmapuri defeated chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) daughter K Kavitha. The victory in Adilabad and Karimnagar which are TRS bastion also emboldened party's ambitions. Now the Dubbak victory is seen as BJP's major effort to displace Congress as the political opponent in Telangana even though it faces a stiff fight from AIMIM.

Owaisi says no alliance with TRS

Earlier in the day, Owaisi said that there will be no alliance with TRS in the upcoming polls and claimed that power minister who belongs to TRS had falsely said that AIMIM leaders met PM Modi. Speaking to media, Owaisi also said that Congress had made similar allegations against AIMIM after Bihar elections. He also slammed the BJP and said that the party is trying to give communal colour to the polls, and asked about the financial aid that Centre has given to Hyderabad post-2019.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

