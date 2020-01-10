BJP: Protestors Discrediting Themselves With 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' Sloganeering

BJP's national spokesperson G. V. L. Narasimha Rao claimed that there is a 'cultural degradation' that is taking place in 'certain college campuses' in the country. His comments come after a chant of 'Jinnah wali azaadi' were allegedly heard during protests at Shaheen bagh in New Delhi.

Slogans in New Delhi

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "I think these people are discrediting themselves by indulging in such seditious rhetoric. Those who want 'Jinnah wali azzadi' can go to Pakistan. 'Jinnah wali azaadi' has resulted in a country called Pakistan and if people want that kind of governance then they can always seek Cizitenship ibn Pakistan and can live there. Thes people are not only becoming a stigma for our college campuses but are acting in cahoots with Pakistan sponsored militant organizations. This clearly shows that there is some kind of degradation of culture on college campuses, certainly selective college campuses."

In the video, anti-CAA protesters can be heard raising slogans like; "Hum Lekr Rhenge Aazadi, Jinnah Waali Aazadi." The protesters can also be heard raising other slogans like 'Gandhi wali Azadi', 'Nehru wali Azadi', etc, but their mention of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah, whose efforts and politics towards his two-nation theory culminated in Pakistan being carved out from India on religious lines. The video has now gone viral on Twitter.

The chants are heard after multiple posters on the lines of 'Free Kashmir' were spotted in Mumbai, Delhi, and Mysore this week. On Monday, a girl had a 'Free Kashmir' poster during the protests at Gateway of India. On Wednesday, a 'Kashmir Azad' poster was spotted in at St Stephen's College in New Delhi. Later in the day, another 'Free Kashmir' poster was spotted in Mysore. All protests were taking place to show solidarity to the students and faculty members of JNU, who were brutally attacked by around 100 masked men and women on Sunday evening. The police has not identified and captured on protestor yet.

