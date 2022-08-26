BJP Protests Against AAP's Excise Policy As Delhi Govt's Special Session Remains Underway

Stepping up its agitation against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday also carried out protests across the city. Party workers along with BJP leaders were seen gathering on the streets of Delhi to stage their protest against the Delhi liquor scam. BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta joined the protestors in condemnation of the irregularities in the AAP's excise policy.

Delhi | BJP workers stage protest against Arvind Kejriwal-led government over Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/ci6YmKQYdq — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

The protesting workers also raised anti-AAP banners and placards throughout the protest and further raised slogans as they demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia resign. Slogans of "Manish Sisodia is a thief" were also heard during the protest. One of the protesting BJP leaders also spoke to Republic TV and alleged that Manish Sisodia looted the money through the corrupted excise policy.

"He has kept all the money earned through various illegal means in a safe place. Even after this, if he is calling himself innocent, then he must be immediately sacked and should be arrested", the leader added.

Another BJP worker while hitting out at the Delhi government asked why the party is not talking about the excise policy. Further stating that the "AAP is lying to the people", the leader slammed the claims made by Manish Sisodia about receiving offers from the BJP.

Special Session by the Delhi government

Notably, the protests come on the same day when a Special Session has been called by the Delhi government in the state assembly. While a major showdown is expected during the session as the BJP and AAP have been locking horns ever since the CBI and now the ED started probing the Delhi liquor scam.

While the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged the BJP of trying to divide the party and further intimidate its leaders, the BJP in a strong response has said that everything is plotted by the AAP to deflect the major corruption scam.

Notably, the CBI is currently investigating the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Sisodia is one of the accused named in the CBI FIR.



Image: ANI