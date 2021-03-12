BJP Protests Against Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda For Riding Women-pulled Tractor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Friday protested against Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda riding a tractor that was pulled by women legislators during a rally opposing the fuel price hike on Monday. Hooda drew flak against him when videos emerged showing him riding the vehicle that was pulled by Congress’ women MLAs with ropes. On Thursday, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani also lambasted the former Haryana Chief Minister and asked if women in a political organisation shall be treated as “bonded labourers.” Before the demonstration in Delhi, BJP led a protest in Tamil Nadu against the “mistreatment” of women by Hooda.

Fresh criticism against Hooda over tractor row

While Congress ministers such as former Union Women & Child Welfare minister Renuka Chowdhury defended the ex-Haryana CM in the tractor row, several others lambasted Hooda for the same. Smriti Irani on Thursday said, “I understand he wants to protest. I understand he wants to make a political statement but should that be done at the cost of women? This is irrespective of our politics. Can women in political organisations, esp the scene we saw in this protest by the Congress, be treated as bonded labourers. It is shocking no male member of the Congress even intervened to stop that.”

On March 10, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had got emotional while speaking in the state Assembly session and said it pained him while his predecessor riding the tractor. On Tuesday, Haryana CM appeared to hold back his tears and said he was sleepless that whole night due to the disturbing visuals he saw on the television. Chowdhury had said that "We are no less than men, I drive a tractor every day. Why are female BJP leaders not raising voices against the price rise, arrest of Disha Ravi? They are trying to divert into a cheap thing. We are not less than men."

Khattar said, "If they had to protest, women members should have been sitting on the tractor and their male counterparts should have pulled it. I could not sleep all night. You should be ashamed of yourself. If you had to protest, you should have pulled the tractor." However, reacting to the criticism, Hooda has accused the government of turning a blind eye to the pain of the women sitting in farmers protests against the agricultural laws. He said, "Power connections were cut at the protest site, you cannot see their pain."

