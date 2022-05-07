The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day after the Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police,

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Kumar Gupta, BJP spokesperson RP Singh Khalsa, and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reached the spot and demonstrated against the Kejriwal government.

In a symbolic protest by the BJP leaders against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a lot of ruckus was witnessed when the Sikh cell of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party with a sea of workers arrived at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi.

While speaking to the media reporters, RP Singh said, “Constitution allows every Sikh to wear dastan (turban) in every condition. This right was brutally snatched from us. Bagga’s father pleaded with the Punjab police to let him at least wear his dastan but he was not allowed to do so. This entire protest is about our rights which were snatched from us.” “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should apologise to the Sikh community,” he further added.

There was heavy police deployment and other security forces were present as well. Delhi police were deployed to keep the law and order intact.

BJP leaders RP Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also quoted the entire incident as ‘Gunda-gardi of AAP’. BJP leaders were seen shouting slogans against Arvind Kejriwal surrounded by police barricades. Later, BJP leaders including RP Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were detained during the protest.

Tajinder Bagga released

The protest by the BJP leaders outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi was witnessed a day after a team of the Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga for an alleged inflammatory tweet against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar.

In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused Bagga of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.