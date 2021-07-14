BJP Protests Against Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Claims He 'wants To Save Chair, Not Lives'

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest on Wednesday against the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government in Jaipur over the Law and Order situation in the state and against the atrocities being committed on SC and ST communities. Clashes erupted between the police and the protestors during the agitation.

BJP's protests against the Congress govt in Rajasthan came after a Dalit man, Krishna Valmiki, was attacked with sticks and iron rods by 6-8 youngsters on Haldighati road in Jhalawar city on July 1. Valmiki died of his injuries on July 5 in Jaipur. All primary suspects in the case have been apprehended and currently in judicial custody.

BJP holds protest in Rajasthan

While speaking to Republic TV, Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia stated, "It has been two and a half years of this government and if their first failure is on any issue, then it is a direct issue of law and order. After the formation of the government in Rajasthan, 5,00,00 cases were registered, in which the maximum atrocities have happened on women and people of the scheduled caste. And if we look at the data for the whole year, then 30% of the increase has been registered in these crimes."

Highlighting the recent incidents of mob lynching on Schedule caste communities, the BJP leader said, "The way mob lynching happened to a young man with a sequence in the past, there is outrage in the whole of Rajasthan. No one is safe anywhere. Not safe in hospitals, not in school, not even while walking on the road. Overall, now the demand of the people is that the Home Minister of Rajasthan has no moral right to be on the chair. Rajasthan's position has completely failed."

He also mentioned that "it is more important for the Chief Minister to save his chair than to save the lives of the people, that is why he has zero disposal on all the issues raised by the opposition. Farmer's loan waiver, unemployment and crime are the three core issues on which the government has not taken any action on our demand."

BJP attacks Rajasthan govt over Law & Order situation

The BJP launched a stinging attack on the Congress-led Rajasthan administration on Saturday over the state's rising crime rate. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore spoke about the surge in crime in the state, following which the saffron party staged a protest on Wednesday.

Rathore said, "Rajasthan, unfortunately, stands first in crime rate in the country. Crime against women is also highest in Rajasthan. The State is moving towards number one spot for crime and atrocities against Dalit." The BJP's Rathore slammed the state administration led by CM Ashok Gehlot, alleging that the government had given everyone a free pass to commit a crime in order to stay in power.

