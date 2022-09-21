BJP Protests Against TMC Govt At Bengal Assembly Over Minor Boy's Death; Demands CBI Probe

After a five-year-old boy was found dead at the residence of his neighbour in West Bengal's Birbhum district on September 20, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a massive protest outside the State Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on September 21 staged a protest against the Mamata-led West Bengal government over the death of a four-year-old boy.

Speaking to ANI, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We demand a CBI inquiry. A BJP delegation will meet the family of the deceased."

Several saffron party workers gathered outside the Bengal Assembly and were seen shouting slogans against the West Bengal government. They alleged that the boy's neighbour is in touch with a terrorist organisation. The party workers have also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and action against police officials of the area for not taking any legal action against the culprits.

Image: BJP workers staging a protest over the death of a minor boy. Twitter/@ANI

5-year-old boy found dead at neighbour’s house

The minor boy was missing on September 18 from Moldanga village in the Santiniketan police station limits. According to sources, the body was found in a plastic bag on the roof of his neighbour’s house after locals informed the police of foul smell.

Soon after, the house was ransacked and torched by a mob. According to police, the body was sent to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. A huge number of police personnel was deployed in the area following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi said, "The motive behind the crime is yet to be established. The boy’s family didn’t suspect anyone. However, the accused woman has been arrested."

Image: Republic World