BJP Protests Continue In Bihar Against Nitish Govt, Party MLAs Evicted From Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday continued to hold its protest against the Nitish Kumar government, demanding justice over the alleged death of a party worker in police lathicharge yesterday. Party leaders were seen protesting outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, observing Friday as Black Day.

Condemning the attack on protesters, senior BJP leader and former Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and drew parallels between him and his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, saying, "I condemn the attack on BJP workers in Bihar by Nitish Kumar's police force. Nitish Kumar, ever since you became friends with Mamata Banerjee, you have adopted her methods. Our workers died in the stampede and manhandling. Their limbs were broken. What are they demanding? That Tejashwi Yadav, who is charged in a scam, be removed from his post. I condemn this. People will respond to you."

Questioning the silence of the Bihar government, BJP state president Samrat Choudhary said, "Police lathicharge on BJP workers is unfortunate. Don't they have any humanity? Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav should answer. Why are they silent?"

"A case under IPC 302 should be filed against Nitish Kumar," he further added.

Why are the BJP workers protesting?

Earlier on Thursday, July 13, a BJP worker, Vijay Singh, in Patna succumbed to injuries, allegedly after a police lathicharge, while participating in a protest march by his party against the teacher recruitment policy of the state government and to press for the resignation of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Following a decision by the state cabinet to quash the domicile provision for candidates, opening up the posts to applicants from across the country, Bihar has seen protests from a significant number of teachers as well as applicants for the 1.7 lakh teaching jobs that are open in the state. Two Bihar BJP MLAs were also marshalled outside Bihar Assembly during the Thursday protest.

#WATCH | Patna | Two Bihar BJP MLAs marshalled out of Bihar Assembly after they reportedly raised the issue of the posting of teachers in the state. pic.twitter.com/B7WjkfokGw — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Bihar Assembly adjourned

The frenzied protests by members of the opposition BJP in both Houses of the legislature in Bihar over the death of a party leader, which they blamed on a police lathi-charge, led to adjournment till 2 pm within minutes of the commencement of proceedings.

BJP members had come to the legislature wearing black badges, while some of them even dressed in kurtas or had 'gamchas' of the same colour wrapped around their necks, on the last day of the monsoon session.

Marshals evicted Lalganj MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh who rushed into the well and clambered atop the table meant for reporting staff.

The MLA tore off his black kurta in a display of frustration even as other BJP members stood inside the well, trying to upturn the table and trading barbs with legislators of the ruling RJD, well after Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary announced that the House would reassemble after lunch.

Similar uproarious scenes were witnessed in the Upper House where little business could take place after Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary tabled the supplementary budget.

The BJP, which organised a 'Vidhan Sabha march' on Thursday, alleged that its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh died because of injuries sustained in a "brutal" lathi-charge by the police.

The administration, however, claimed that CCTV footages showed that the deceased was not at Dak Bungalow crossing when "mild" use of force was resorted to and doctors at the hospital, where he breathed his last, found no injury marks on his body.

(With inputs from PTI)