BJP Protests In Delhi Over 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; Raises Slogans Demanding Sonia's Apology

BJP staged a massive protest on July 28 over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark on the President of India Droupadi Murmu. The protest was carried out by General Secretary of BJP Maharashtra State Unit Atul Bhatkhalkar along with the workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The protesters raised slogans like "Maafi Maango Sonia Gandhi" and were seen with the same banners and placards in their hands.

During the protest, Republic TV spoke to Atul Bhatkhalkar and said, "Adhir Ranjan is demeaning the president that too first-ever woman tribal president of the country that shows the true colour of Congress party. They have the habit of demeaning all the downtrodden systems of society, especially women. So, we are condemning Adir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement as he did not speak his own mind but of Congress. Sonia Gandhi should personally tender an apology to the nation and the women of the country."

'Will Apologise To President, Not Hypocrites': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

This comes after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday had made the remark when Congress was protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati....(pause)..Rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury announced that he had sought time to meet the President. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered to apologise if the President was offended by his remark. He called the BJP leaders "hypocrites" and ruled out the possibility of tendering an apology to them. Chowdhury's remark snowballed into a massive controversy with BJP MPs and Ministers in both Houses of Parliament demanding Sonia Gandhi's apology.

Defending himself again, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "If I committed a mistake, I accepted it. Watch my video. I addressed her 'Rashtrapati' three times before calling her 'Rashtrapatni'. It slipped out after I said 'Rashtrapati'.

Image: Republic World, PTI