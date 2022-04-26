BJP Protests In Kolkata; Alleges Politicisation Of Education Under Mamata Banerjee Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held a massive protest on the streets of Kolkata, alleging politicisation of education, and a recruitment scam under the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. In order to stop the agitation, the Kolkata Police were seen deploying water cannons to stop the protesters. As per the latest update, one person was seriously injured during the protest and is currently hospitalised. The protest is being led by BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

The state government has had to face questions regarding various appointments including SSC, TET and SLST. In most cases, there have been allegations of illegal recruitment. As a result, the situation has become so complicated that the Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate most of these cases.

#BREAKING | West Bengal: BYJM holds massive protest in Kolkata, Police deploy water cannons. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh speaks exclusively to Republic-https://t.co/PVPLs8g0u5 pic.twitter.com/31AjLA8mdj — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2022

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on the ongoing protest in Kolkata, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, "Since the last election here, the law and order situation in the state of West Bengal has completely collapsed and there's also a lot of corruption. People are constantly going to the courts to raise their voice against the state, and the courts always order a central agency enquiry as they too do not trust the state administration."

Ghosh added, "And that is why, youngsters in different parts of Kolkata are holding protests due to issues like lack of employment, delay in exam results and poor law and order situation. Considering the situation of our youth in the state, the BJP Yuva Morcha has decided to raise their voice."

'Education in Bengal drowning in corruption': Tejasvi Surya

BJP leader and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, who is also a part of the protest, said, "Education has been completely politicised in West Bengal. It is drowning in corruption. Yuva Morcha is protesting against it." "The recruitments that take place are nepotism and political appointments. It is our endeavour that we will go to Vikas Bhavan, gherao there and demand our rights," Surya added.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal said, "Our protest is regarding the situation of education in the state. The matter had gone to the High Court as well. It was found out that under the leadership of the previous Education Minister of the state, even the SSC passouts were not given jobs. Cut money and bribes were taken. The same thing happens in TET exams as well as other government job exams."

On the other hand, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was quoted by ANI as saying that Mamata Banerjee has killed democracy in West Bengal. We told police to arrest/detain us but not resort to lathi-charge. But they did. Male cops attacked our women workers. As per my information, four workers need hospitalisation, one already hospitalised."

BJP launches 'Bikash Bhavan Cholo' campaign against Mamata govt

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has launched a 'Bikash Bhavan Cholo' campaign to demand punishment for those guilty of corruption in all job examinations including SSC / SLST / TET and transparent recruitment of job seekers. The BJP is fighting on the streets for the unemployed. Not only the BJP leaders, but also some of the job seekers have participated in the BJP campaign.

Image: Republic World