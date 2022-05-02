BJP Protests Over WB Post-poll Violence As Mamata Marks May 2 As 'Ma-Maati-Manush Day'

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the 'Ma-Mati Manush Day' on May 2- the day the Trinamool Congress came to power for its second innings in power- it received flak from the Opposition in the state on Monday. Key Opposition leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar hit the road with MLAs, protesting against the violence that ensued after the declaration of the results of assembly polls in West Bengal. In the visuals, the MLAs can be seen raising slogans against the TMC government as they walk with black banners in hundreds on the roads of Kolkata.

Speaking to Republic, Suvendu Adhikari reminded Mamata Banerjee how exactly one year back, she tasted defeat at his hands in Nandigram. Having said that, the Nandigram MLA took a moment to highlight that it was the same day, the same year when the post-poll violence broke out, as part of which men were murdered, women were raped and there were incidents of arson throughout the state. He said, " We want to delete the year from history."

Walking alongside Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh when asked about the protest despite the TMC government saying that there was no post-poll violence, said, "They said there was no rape, no murder...but it was only the people of the state who knew what really happened. He added, "They say a lot of things...Even I can say that the TMC government never came to power, but do things happen that way?"

Also joining the two leaders was Sukanta Majumdar who said, "The post poll violence was a dark chapter in the history of West Bengal, the history of India's democracy...We are not forgetting it and we are not letting anyong forget it...56 of our people died...12,000-13,000 have lbeen affected."

BJP has kickstarted a 10-day rally to mark the first anniversary of the violence.

West Bengal post-poll violence

On May 2, 2021, the Assembly election results were declared following this, widespread violence was witnessed across the state. In most incidents, TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targeted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. In August 2021, the Kolkata High Court transferred the cases that came under the post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after many claimed that TMC government was trying to influence the investigation by the state police.

Also, a bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj, taking cognizance of the plea filed by Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, in March 2022 granted police protection to 303 alleged victims of the violence, as the CBI probed the case.