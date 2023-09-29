BJP Provoking Karnataka Government To Withhold Cauvery Water: DMK's Elangovan

DMK leader TKS Elangovan, in a statement made on September 29, addressed the escalating Cauvery water issue, alleging the involvement of Karnataka BJP leaders in provoking the Karnataka government to withhold water. He added that the government's compliance is driven by 'local politics'.

Elangovan asserted, "Cauvery is not the property of Karnataka that they (BJP leaders) should claim. Cauvery water, wherever it flows, should be distributed to every state and particularly to lower riparian states. The strike is purely political," he added.

Demand based on the formula stated: Elangovan

Elangovan had stated a day prior on Thursday (September 28), as reported by ANI, "No river is owned by one state, Cauvery must be shared among four states because it flows across four states...when there is heavy rain, there is a formula, and when there is less rainfall, there is still a formula, so we (Tamil Nadu) are asking for water to be released according to that formula. We are not demanding the entire amount of water," said Elangovan.

DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva, prior to Elangovan’s statement on Sunday (September 24), highlighted Tamil Nadu's concerted efforts to seek the Central government's assistance in resolving the ongoing dispute with Karnataka. Siva stated, "We only want water for the farmers in Tamil Nadu, not any dispute with any other state."

Supreme Court rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea as the cauvery dispute worsen

The dispute has been worsened by protests from farmers' organisations in Karnataka, who oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu, citing insufficient rainfall in the Cauvery basin this year, resulting in depleted reservoirs. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, starting from September 13. Despite Karnataka's challenge, the Supreme Court upheld CWMA's decision.

Siva emphasised the Supreme Court's stance, stating, "The Supreme Court has reiterated that it cannot intervene in the award of the tribunal, and Tamil Nadu should receive its due share of water from Cauvery." He also acknowledged the dilemma faced by Tamil Nadu, which is grappling with decreased Cauvery water release.

Meanwhile, protests in Karnataka continue, with pro-Kannada and farmer groups currently observing a statewide bandh today. This protest action has been instigated by pro-Kannada and farmer groups, opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. This is the second strike this week, following the bandh on September 26. To ensure public safety and maintain order, the Karnataka Police have been strategically stationed throughout the state. In Tamil Nadu, protests for further release of Cauvery’s water continue.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra, on September 21, declined to interfere in the dispute. They affirmed that both CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are closely monitoring water requirements every 15 days. The court rejected Tamil Nadu's request to increase its current share of Cauvery water from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs per day, urging Karnataka to adhere to the previously agreed-upon water allocation.