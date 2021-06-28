BJP Pulls Up Rahul Gandhi Over 'forgetting' Narasimha Rao On 100th Birth Anniversary

On the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, people all over the country remembered him but there remained an eerie silence on the part of Congress' top brass, which did not go unnoticed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to his official Twitter handle, BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy accused former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi of being 'so busy' that he forgot to pay tribute to the leader who served the party lifelong. Pointing out that it was 'appalling' to see the party trample over his legacy, he added that the 'political untouchability' was unfortunate and distasteful.

So busy is Shri @RahulGandhi that he has “forgotten" to pay tributes to Sri #PVNarasimhaRao Garu on his 100th Jayanti. Sri PVNR was a lifelong Congressman, yet appalling to see how one dynasty tramples over his legacy.



Such political untouchability is distasteful & unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/zQTyt035E6 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 28, 2021

G Kishan Reddy earlier in the day shared a live video on his official Twitter handle in which he can be seen paying tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He wrote, "Paying Tributes to P.V. Narasimha Rao Garu, P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg, Hyderabad."

PM Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary

PM Modi also earlier in the day remembered the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary," while pointing out that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. "He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect," he added and shared with it, a video of the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat where he spoke about him.

Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.



Sharing what I had spoken about him during #MannKiBaat in June last year. pic.twitter.com/tRRgXH74Se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2021

Political leaders remember former Prime Minister

A stalwart of Indian politics former Prime Minister #PVNarasimhaRao's contribution to India's growth story is unparalleled.



Remembering the statesman par excellence on his jayanti. pic.twitter.com/tcEcXzCnYx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2021

I pay my humble tributes to the former Prime Minister of India Sri #PVNarasimhaRao on his 100 birth anniversary.



A staunch Congressman, a visionary who steered India into economic prosperity. pic.twitter.com/CfCbCs2hXt — N.S Boseraju (@NsBoseraju) June 28, 2021

My humble tributes on birth anniversary of Shri #PVNarasimhaRao garu, “Chanakya” of Morden India. The first Prime Minister from South India, his ability to steer economic and political legislation through the parliament while heading a minority government is always remarkable. pic.twitter.com/YjEPa7W1MJ — Anulekha Boosa (@anulekhaboosa) June 28, 2021

My tributes to the statesman, father of economic reforms in India, telugu pride our former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao garu on his 100th birth anniversary. 🙏🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/gvmPju8NVS — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) June 28, 2021

My tribute to freedom fighter, statesman & India's former PM Sh PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary.



He was the first PM from outside the Congress’ dynasty to complete a successful five year term in office. pic.twitter.com/k3gbWFvkPc — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 28, 2021

PV Narasimha Rao

Born on June 28, 1921, PV Narasimha Rao was a qualified lawyer who played an active role in the freedom struggle, and after independence, joined full-time politics as part of the Indian Nation Congress. When things started turning tumultuous in the party, he stood by Indira Gandhi as a trusted ally and helped her frame out the New Congress Party in 1969 by splitting the Indian National Congress. He had nearly retired from politics in 1991, but things did not go as planned and with Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, he had to come back to politics. He filled in for Rajiv Gandhi and served as the 10th Prime Minister of the country between 1991 and 1996. During his tenure as the Prime Minister, he oversaw a major economic transformation, which included reversing the socialist policies of Rajiv Gandhi and is therefore sometimes referred to as the 'Father of the Indian Economic Reforms'.

It is widely believed, however, that despite playing a transformative role in the economic history of India, particularly the 1991 liberalisation, which ended the long-running 'Hindu rate of growth' and laid the foundations for the two decades of faster development India witnessed, that Narasimha Rao and his memory have been treated unfairly by the Congress party.

(Credit-PTI/KishanReddy-BJP/Twitter)