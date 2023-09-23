BJP Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar Writes To EAM S Jaishankar On India-Canada Row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the diplomatic faceoff between India and Canada. He said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made "absurd and malicious charges" to cater to his domestic political compulsions.

"In the wake of unsubstantiated allegations against the Indian Government by the Canadian Prime Minister; the diplomatic relationship between the two countries has understandably been on a downward spiral. PM Justin Trudeau has made these absurd and malicious charges only to cater to his domestic political compulsions. The Government of India has taken the right stand by strongly countering PM Trudeau's outburst and has asked for evidence, which does not seem forthcoming," the letter said.

Jakhar said that due to the current situation, a big chunk of Punjabis are likely to be impacted by the impasse. "As you know, most of our NRIs settled in Canada visit their relatives in India during this time at the onset of winter abroad, and are genuinely anxious about the unfolding situation," he said.

The BJP leader urged Jaishankar to issue a detailed statement listing out various steps and measures taken by the Government of India for the welfare of its citizens in Canada.

"This, I am sure, would go a long way in assuaging the sense of deep anxiety, panic and indecision prevailing amongst our people living in Canada. An assurance from your office would certainly lay to rest the doubts and insecurity of our students who are rightfully concerned about their study plans," he said.

He also requested EAM to institute a dedicated Helpline number on which NRIs and students can contact and seek help from Indian Consulates. He also suggested that a WhatsApp number be released for Indian students planning to go abroad for their studies.