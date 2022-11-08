BJP Puts 'missing' Poster Of Priyank Kharge In Karnataka; Congress Stages Protest

In Karnataka, the poster war between Congress and BJP has escalated as it has now begun to spread across the state which was earlier limited to Bengaluru city. On Tuesday, BJP pasted the posters of Congress President's son Mallikarjun Kharge and MLA Priyank Kharge across the Chittapur Taluk of Kalaburagi district with a 'Missing' caption. Notably, hundreds of such posters have been printed and pasted in the constituency.

BJP & Congress Poster War Explodes

The poster stated, "The honorable MLA of Chittapur Priyank Kharge has been missing since September 18, 2022. He has not visited the constituency in the last one and a half months as there are many developmental works and clearances pending. If anyone found him please send him to Chittapur constituency".

Congress has alleged that the local BJP leader Aravind V Chavan is responsible for sticking the posters across the constituency. The party workers have now registered a complaint against Chavan and staged a 'Road Roko' protest disrupting the traffic in the area. Meanwhile, BJP workers stated that Kharge has forgotten about his home constituency Chittapur and is only found in Bengaluru.

It is pertinent to mention that Priyank Kharge was the one who recently launched a "SayCM" campaign against BJP and CM Basavaraj Bommai

"PayCM" Poster war

The poster war in Karnataka erupted a month ago when Congress attacked the Bommai government by starting the "PayCM" campaign against the alleged corruption charged against the state government. Upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign.

In response, the BJP launched a counter-offensive. It started the 'Scam Ramaiah' campaign highlighting the various scams that took place during the Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah from 2013 to 2018. The party also released a booklet, targeting Siddaramaiah, saying that he drove a '100% loot Congress government'.

BJP also shared a similar QR code featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and suggested the grand old party "put Rahul Gandhi's photo in the QR code and beg for the yatra." Another QR code featuring Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was shared with the caption "Scan this QR code to remove these corrupt duo from the state who have looted the state. It also shared individual pictures of state Congress leaders holding a phone with a QR code featuring a picture of Sonia Gandhi.

After PayCM, Congress launched a fresh "SayCM" campaign against the state government and CM Bommai. Congress leader Priyank Kharge said that they had launched a campaign wherein they asked 50 questions to the BJP government in the state. "But till now they have not answered a single question. If they don't answer the questions asked on behalf of the people then there should be a SayCM campaign along with PayCM," Priyank Kharge added.