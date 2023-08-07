Last Updated:

BJP Puts Out Whips To MPs Ahead Of No-confidence Motion In Lok Sabha

The no-confidence motion debate against the Centre is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha, and PM Modi would reply on August 10.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
no-confidence motion

Lok Sabha proceeding | Credit: Republic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip list to its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to be in the House from August 7 to August 11, as some bills, apart from the no-confidence motion, are due to be discussed in the house this week.

The no-confidence motion debate against the Centre is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reply to it on August 10.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had earlier accepted the no-confidence motion by the opposition parties from the I.N.D.I.A alliance.
After days of protest over the demand of a debate in Manipur and a statement by PM Modi, the opposition bloc had given the notice for no-confidence motion.      

On behalf of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc, the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi provided the notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26. After the acceptance of the motion, the speaker stated that the time and day for the debate will be decided later. 

Meanwhile, the government has agreed for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time." 

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
