BJP Puts Up Fadnavis Posters After Ajit's Somersault, Calls Him 'Maha Chanakya'

Maharashtra BJP's Nagpur unit on Monday installed posters of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis giving him the entire credit for the massive political twist on Sunday. Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and took oath as the second Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Along with him, eight other ministers were also sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Pro-Fadnavis posters installed across Nagpur

The Nagpur unit of BJP installed several posters of Devendra Fadnavis and party leaders across the city. The posters were put up by Butibori Municipal Council on Sunday night and almost 200 large posters have been displayed in the entire Nagpur. Butibori municipal council Mayor Bablu Gautam, who placed the posters, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and gave the entire credit to Devendra Fadnavis by calling him 'Maha Chanakya'.

I am working with BJP for the past 10 years. What we saw yesterday the entire credit goes to Devendra Fadnavis. The people of Maharashtra are very happy as we are progressing towards development and this won't have been possible without our 'Maha Chanakya- Fadnavis'. On the occasion of Gurupurnima, he gifted the people of Maharashtra, Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh," Gautam said.

"We are happy to have the trio that will work towards the progress of Maharashtra," he added.

He further stated that not only Fadnavis, but posters of Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde have also been installed. "Eknath Shinde's alliance with the BJP also happened because of Dy CM Fadnavis," he said further.

Recalling the 2019 break-up between Shiv Sena and BJP government, Gautam stated that the people of Maharashtra gave them the majority but Uddhav Thackeray "fell into the trap of NCP chief Sharad Pawar who used Fadnavis and played the game with the saffron party".

"Since then we all knew Devendra Fadnavis was waiting for the perfect time to form the government and we did form. But the way he was cheated, he had to give it back to Sharad Pawar and that finally happened yesterday. It was due since 2019. This time was right and the occassion was right," he added.

He further informed that the party had a hint on Saturday (July 1) that something big is going to happen but they had no idea "it would be this". Gautam further said that the people of Maharashtra need Devendra Fadnavis irrespective of his post in the government.

"We don't want Fadnavis to go to the Centre because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are present. Right now people of Maharashtra need Fadnavis more. And the post doesn't matter to our leader, for him, Deputy CM and CM all are one post. After yesterday's event, his stature has now risen 100 times more".