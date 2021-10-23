BJP Quashes AAP's Claim Of Replacing Pramod Sawant In Goa; 'no Change In Leadership'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has refuted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's claim that the Goa Chief Minister will be replaced by the saffron party ahead of 2022 assembly elections in the state. Goa BJP unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that there will be no change of leadership in the state.

On his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Sawant in Delhi, Tanavade said, "There is no proposal of leadership change. The meeting which was held in Delhi on Friday discussed the election strategy for upcoming Goa elections."

Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia had claimed that BJP has decided to appoint a new Chief Minister in Goa saying it would be difficult for the saffron party to go under the leadership of Sawant.

"Pramod Sawant will be removed. This is something that was followed in Uttarakhand and Karnataka. They know Goans are not happy with the CM. Pramod Swant's government did nothing, BJP knows that they can't fight elections under his leadership," Delhi Deputy CM said, adding, "This is the first time in the history of the nation that a political party has realised just 2 months before elections that they have done nothing. They have accepted this."

PM Modi lauds Goa's development

However, in contrast to Sisodia's statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government and called him a "popular and energetic" leader. Interacting with beneficiaries of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa scheme, the PM said, "In the last one and a half to two years, Goa faced not only the worst pandemic of the last 100 years but also cyclone and floods. I am aware that the tourism sector of Goa faced a lot of difficulties. But despite these challenges, the Goa government and the Centre was engaged in providing relief to the people of Goa with double strength. We did not letter development works stop in Goa."

Winning only 13 seats in the 2017 Goa polls, BJP had formed a government with the support of 3 MLAs each of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), two independents and an NCP MLA. In 2022 polls, the contest is likely to be tough as AAP and TMC are set to foray into the state,