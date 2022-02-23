BJP Quashes Fake News Spread By DMK After Winning One Seat In Chennai Corporation Election

In the Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu, only one out of the total 200 seats in Chennai corporation was bagged by the BJP. Uma Anandan, BJP’s candidate from the West Mambalam, Chennai, won the councillor’s seat on Ward No. 134.

Uma’s victory debunked the false narrative that was spread by the DMK IT Wing secretary TRB Raja, who had claimed that Uma only got eight votes in Mambalam. Prior to the announcement of the election results, Raja in a tweet announced that Uma had miserably lost the polls to the DMK candidate. However, what came later with the announcement of the election results was a huge embarrassment for the DMK IT cell secretary, who had to retrieve his tweet as Uma Anandan was announced the undisputed winner.

During intense rainfall in 2021, this ward had experienced serious waterlogging and as per the BJP, the councillor had won due to anti-incumbency.

Uma Anandan stirs controversy

However, Uma is infamous for her controversial remarks surrounding Nathuram Godse and the caste system. During the election campaign, Uma Anandan was mired in controversy for supporting Nathruam Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and for denigrating Muslims and Christians.

Several old videos of Uma surfaced online after her victory. A video showed her supporting Godse. "Are you suggesting that the bulk of those who pick up knives and firearms are Christians and Muslims?" an interviewer asks Uma in a video clip that went viral on social media. Uma responds with a resounding "Yes." "But why did he shoot him?" she asks the interviewer when questioned about Godse shooting Gandhi. In the same, she further acknowledged that Godse was a Hindu, adding, "He had his own reason for killing Gandhi."

"I am a proud supporter of Godse, a Hindu, who killed #Gandhi quite late. Had the killer been someone else, #Gandhi could have been killed even earlier" - Lone BJP councillor Uma Anandan who won the ward 134 of #Chennai Corporation in the #TamilNadu #UrbanLocalBodyElection2022. https://t.co/yt0xrTmEGa pic.twitter.com/Pf4i5Pob9D — சிலம்பரசன் (@chilamb_arasan) February 22, 2022

In another video, she could be seen supporting the age-old discriminatory caste system, advocating Brahmin supremacy, and disparaging Dalit leaders like VCK chairman Thol Thrirumavalavan and anti-caste activists like Periyar. Anandan is the vice president of Chennai's Temple Worshippers Society, which aspires to "revive the temples from the sinful grips of a 'secular' administration and reinstate their holiness."

Tamil Nadu's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday, February 22, registered a landslide victory in the local body elections, defeating the rival AIADMK by winning all 21 municipal corporations in the state. Soon after the historical win, Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the voters for giving their mandate to the 'Dravidian Model Rule' of nine months.

(Image: Republic)