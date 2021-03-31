BJP Questions 6 Month Probe Into Param Bir's Charges On Anil Deshmukh; 'HM Must Resign'

The BJP has raised questions after the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh levelled by former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh. BJP leader and MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday sounded off skepticisms on the decision. Kadam has demanded answers and asked how Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh can still meet senior cops and bureaucrats amid the 6-month probe.

'6 months is long enough to close the matter': Ram Kadam on Deshmukh probe

Ram Kadam further alleged that six months is long enough for the MVA government to 'close the matter'. Stating that a retired judge will probe the matter and submit a report within six months, Kadam demanded Anil Deshmukh's resignation as the state's Home Minister.

"The vasooli sarkar of MVA wants to close the matter. Anil Deshmukh is still the Home Minister of Maharashtra, but it is necessary that he should resign immediately. Instead of that, he is meeting senior IPS and IAS officers. Amid this situation, what is the guarantee that evidence won't be tampered? The whole country knows the Maharashtra government's motive. We demand his resignation else there will be no justice." said Ram Kadam READ | One-man judicial panel to probe Param Bir's charges against Anil Deshmukh; 6-month limit

The BJP leader further said that Anil Deshmukh is not resigning because he is afraid "Anil Deshmukh is afraid, which is why he is not resigning? The 6-month period has been given as they want to close the matter." added Ram Kadam.

One-man Judicial Panel to probe Param Bir Singh's charges

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. MVA constituent Congress had also demanded the same. The panel will comprise of retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal who is required to submit a report in 6 months' time. Here is the mandate of the committee:

Has Param Bir Singh given any proof in his letter to substantiate his charges against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh or any official working in his department?

Do the charges based on the information procured from ACP Sanjay Patil and suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze indicate that Deshmukh or anyone from his department has committed offences so as to necessitate probe by any investigative agency?

Any other recommendations pertaining to this.

Param Bir's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Following his transfer to the Home Guard Department, Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Anil Deshmukh. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner in a letter penned to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that Anil Deshmukh had directed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from the city's bars, restaurants and other establishments. However, Anil Deshmukh denied the allegations and said that he will file a defamation against Singh.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar maintained that Anil Deshmukh does not need to resign. Even so, the MVA alliance has still not ruled out this possibility. On March 24, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy dismissed Singh's plea and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court. A two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni will hear his plea on Wednesday.

