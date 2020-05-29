Financial Aid To Religious Leaders From Disaster's Fund Unacceptable: BJP To Andhra Govt

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh over financial aid of Rs 5,000 provided to religious service renderers from State’s biological disaster's accounts. The Department of Revenue of Andhra Pradesh government has released funds of Rs 33.92 crore to pay Rs 5,000 to archakas, imams, mouzzams, and pastors in the name of biological disaster, he said.

"As far as Hindu temples and religious places are concerned, those are being managed under the Endowment Department of Andhra Pradesh. It is viewing these things as revenue-generating sources for the government. The common good fund is getting through various temples to the government. How can the state government of Andhra Pradesh pay Rs 5,000 to archakas from biological disaster accounts?" he said, questioning the transparency of the Jagan Mohan government.

'Objectionable move'

The BJP leader having acknowledged the temples' revenue as a contribution to the Andhra Pradesh government in times of need objected to being asked to pay for the entire aid and disaster relief.’ This amount should instead be utilised for helping migrant labourers and other needy, he added.

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced one-time assistance to the religious service renderers, who have no source of income from religious institutions due to lockdown. The government accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 33.92 crore towards one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 to 31,017 archakas, 7,000 of imams and mouzzams and 29,841 pastors in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)