BJP Leader Questions Anti-CAA Protests, Says 'certain People Trying To Create Discord'

Reacting to a stone-pelting incident during a rally held by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Jharkhand, Senior BJP leader, and MLA CP Singh said that people who do not allow peaceful rally are 'anti-nationals'.

"People who don't allow peaceful rally, to my mind are anti-nationals," Singh told the media on Friday.

Violence broke out during a rally held in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in Jharkhand's Lohardaga on Thursday. Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan said that a curfew has been imposed in the town, while schools and colleges have been closed for two days.

READ | Sambit Patra Condemns Stone Pelting At Pro-CAA Rally In Jharkhand's Lohardaga

'Certain groups bent on destroying the country'

CP Singh also alleged that certain groups of people, backed by Congress and the Communist Party create a sense of disharmony in society. He further advised that the state government should get hold of such elements and must put them behind bars.

"A certain set of people with a particular belief system are trying to create discord in the country and they are being supported by Congress, Communist Party and other opposition parties are with them," the BJP leader said. "Are people not allowed to rally in support of CAA and NPR? Certain religious sects who call themselves minorities are bent on destroying the country and they should not be spared," said Singh.

READ | Anti-CAA Stir: 154 'concerned Citizens' Urge Prez To Take Action Against Those Indulging In Violence

READ | Tensions In Jharkhand's Lohardanga After Stones Hurled At Pro-CAA Rally

Violence during pro-CAA rally

On Thursday a pro-CAA rally taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad in Jharkhand's Lohardaga was attacked brutally by some miscreants. Stones were hurled at the rally sparking tensions in the area, police said.

The incident took place when the rally, held by some Hindutva outfits, reached the Amlatoli Chowk area, they said. Some two-wheelers were set on fire following the attack, police said.

Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok reached the spot to control the situation. Police personnel were also deployed in the area.

READ | 'Asaduddin Owaisi Creating Panic On CAA Among People In Telangana', Says BJP's Dr Laxman

(With inputs from ANI)