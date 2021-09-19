BJP Questions Charanjit Channi's Appointment As Punjab CM, Worried About Women's Safety

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday questioned if Congress did not they have any other leader with a less checkered past after Charanjit Singh Channi was named as the new Punjab CM. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Amit Malviya highlighted how the new CM was accused of sending lewd messages to a woman IAS officer not too long ago, and cast aspersions about what was going on to be the future of women's safety and security in the state under him.

'Women in Punjab have reasons to worry'

"Imagine every young woman or girl who steps out of her house in Punjab to work, to make her career, and to realize her dreams will be worried about what she would be facing and who will she complain to if the Chief Minister of the state is accused of something as heinous", Amit Malviya said.

The BJP leader, reminding Congress that it was just in May 2021 that the Punjab State Commission for Women had come asking for a clarification from Channi, put forth another set of questions. He asked, "What is the message that you are trying to give to society by choosing him as the new Chief Minister?- Are you saying that there's no safe place for women in Punjab or are you just making it clear that you don't care?"

#Metoo case against Channi

In 2018, a shocking incident came to light, when an IAS officer alleged that the minister had been sending her inappropriate messages on her mobile phone. She had said back then that he had sent her multiple messages to which she had objected but he did not stop, and then when one of the messages was sent late at night, that's when she decided to complain.

Taking cognizance of the message, one of the close aides of the minister had back then stated that it was sent by 'mistake', and went on to assert that apart from that one message, no other messages were sent or attempts were made to call her as they 'never worked together'. No official statement, however, had come from the minister.

However, with each passing day, as the news spread, it became a matter of political mudslinging. While the opposition, blaming the Amarinder Singh government, time and again demanded action against the Minister, the Punjab CM repeated that the matter has been 'resolved'.

However, the case resurfaced after the Punjab Women Commission in May 2021 sought action against Channi.