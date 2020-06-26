BJP's Nalin Kohli Questions Cong Over RGF, China Ties As Sonia Gandhi Ups Ante On Galwan

After Congress posed a set of questions to the Modi government over its handling of the India-China border tensions, the BJP has now fired counter questions concerning Congress' ties to Chinese political leadership. BJP spokesman and senior advocate Nalin Kohli said the grand old party needs to answer about the controversy surrounding its Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for receiving donations from the Chinese during the erstwhile UPA government.

In a video statement, Nalin Kohli said the questions raised by Congress "somehow strengthens the position of India's enemies" and counted the party's remarks following the Balakot airstrikes and the surgical strikes inside Pakistan following the Uri terror attack.

"The questions raised by Congress somehow strengthens the position of India's enemies. This happened during Balakot, Uri and now with China. During Balakot, Pakistan's Prime Minister used Rahul Gandhi's words in his country's favour. Now Congress needs to answer questions on China," Nalin Kohli said.

He added, "Why did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, took money from the Chinese envoy (to India)? Why did it back a study that proposed a Free Trade Agreement with China when it is known that China will benefit? Why the Congress government funnel money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the foundation?"

The BJP leader asserted that Congress can't bury the issue by staying silent or asking questions or attacking the Modi government. "Congress must answer," Kohli demanded. However, he didn't respond to the questions raised by Congress.

READ | Congress Admits Rahul Gandhi Signed 2008 MoU With CPC, Asks BJP To Stop 'disinformation'

READ | Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To 'admit' Chinese Incursion, Repeats 'unarmed Soldier' Lie

Cong lists questions for Govt

In a press statement earlier in the day, the Congress party issued a set of questions for the Modi Government to answer on the LAC standoff.

Why is the Modi government afraid of acknowledging Chinese incursion in Galwan Valley and in the Depsang plains?

Why is the Modi government demoralizing our brave soldiers by issuing contradictory statements?

Why is the Modi government’s diplomacy not helping in protecting and restoring India’s territorial integrity?

What has India gained from the Prime Minister’s personal outreach to various countries in general and China in particular?

What has India achieved from the 5 trips of the Prime Minister to China, 3 trips of the Chinese Prime Minister to India and 18 meetings between the two leaders?

BJP-Cong tussle

The BJP and Congress have simmered a bitter political faceoff following the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh that led to fatalities on India's side at Galwan last week, with Congress relentlessly cornering the Modi government over its handling of China and BJP hitting back with allegations of "collusion" with Beijing.

After days of silence on the 2008 MoU with China's ruling Communist Party, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday admitted that Rahul Gandhi as then-Congress General Secretary signed the youth delegations exchange with a senior Chinese Minister and hit out at the BJP's "malicious disinformation campaign" against the grand old party.

READ | 'Can't Shed Responsibility': Sonia Gandhi Continues Attack On Modi Govt Over Galwan Clash

READ | 'Got Bribe From China To Push For FTA': Law Min Levels Charge On Cong-linked Foundation