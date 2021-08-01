BJP Questions Kerala Govt Over Low-key Onam Celebration After Relaxing Curbs During Bakrid

Citing a PTI report regarding Kerala Health Minister's request to citizens to 'avoid events, crowd during Onam festival,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed the state Government dragging 'secularism' factor. The latest political attack from the BJP leader came as the state had earlier allowed citizens to celebrate Eid al-Adha by easing the lockdown restrictions. In the past few weeks, Kerala has been topping the chart with the highest number of Coronavirus cases in comparison to other states.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said that the Kerala Government had allowed people the celebrations 'between 18-20th despite caution from all concerned, including the Supreme Court.'

This is #KerelaModel of secularism. Lockdown restrictions were eased between 18-20th Jul to allow people to come out for Bakrid, despite caution from all concerned, including the Supreme Court.



Health emergency being viewed through the prism of religion and vote bank! Abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/qAPD9Vl2uT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 1, 2021

Supreme Court pulls up Kerala Government

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the Kerala government for allowing relaxations in COVID-19 days from July 18-20 on account of Eid al-Adha. A division bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and BR Gavai was hearing an intervention application filed by Delhi resident PKD Nambiar in the suo moto case regarding the holding of Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. While the SC disposed of the plea after the UP government informed the court that it had decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra in view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Kerala government filed an affidavit in reply justifying its order.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Kerala government had announced lockdown relaxations on July 18, 19, and 20 as part of the celebrations. As per Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan orders, apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission was given to textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops to operate till 8 pm. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also demanded the state government to withdraw its order to conduct Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Kerala COVID-19 condition

On Saturday, Kerala had recorded 41,649 new Coronavirus cases taking the total number of active cases to 4,08,920. Unfortunately, the state accounts for 50% of the national COVID-19 cases and after it showed such a dangerous spike, the Union Government deployed a team of medical experts to aid Kerala's medical team to fight the situation. The Kerala Health Minister, K.K. Shailaja recently justified the spike by adding that it is because the state is conducting maximum number of tests.