BJP Questions Lakha Sidhana's Rally In Punjab; Cong Claims Rioter In 'cahoots With BJP'

After wanted rioter Lakha Sidhana was found holding a rally in Congress-ruled Punjab, the BJP lashed out at the party, questioning how the prime-accused of the January 26 violence could be allowed to roam around freely in the state.

"One side you said that BJP did all the violence and now you are supporting the vandals of Red Fort. They are conducting rallies and panchayats in the Chief Minister's (Amarinder Singh) constituency. I hope he will act on it and hand over Lakha to the Delhi police," said BJP's RP Singh.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also lashed out at the development saying, "I am born and brought up in Delhi and I have witnessed the 1984 riots. They were the starting point of my political career. I know that those rioters from Congress are once again involved in the rallies today. And these are the people who school us on law and order."

"Anyone wanted in 26th January violence, if they can move around freely and call for rallies in a Congress-ruled state, a rally in the stronghold of the honorable Chief Minister then it raises serious questions. Should such a person be allowed to move around freely and should investigations not take place?" questioned BJP's Nalin Kohli.

Congress claims Sidhana in cahoots with BJP

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Amritsar West, Raj Kumar Verka stated that the Punjab government was under no obligation to arrest him since the rioter was wanted in Delhi, not Punjab. Moreover, the Congress MLA also alleged that Sidhana and all others in the rally were in cahoots with the BJP.

"BJP had sheltered these people. He is a hero of the Delhi Police. Be it Deep Sidhu or Lakha Sidhana, who gave them permission to cross through 22 barriers. Who made them reach the Red Fort and allow them to unfurl their flag? This man and all others are BJP persons. He is not wanted in Punjab, if he is wanted in Delhi, then they should approach us so we can help them legally. If he is on a stage, we don't have warrants, summons how can we then go and arrest him?"

Lakha Sidhana holds rally in Bhatinda

Wanted in the Republic Day violence, Lakha Sidhana, who bears Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was found holding a rally in Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's constituency Bhatinda on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Police who is on a hunt to nab him arrived at the rally spot however, refrained from arresting him over concerns regarding the law and order situation in the massive rally.

Meanwhile, the rally organizers washed their hands off of any responsibility regarding the rioter's presence, claiming that they had called for the gathering before Sidhana. "We wanted to send our voice to Kisan morcha that they have support from Punjab. The response of the gathering will reveal the next course of action from this rally. Lakha Sidhana is not in our contact though we have announced the rally before Lakha. He has supported the rally but we have no information if Lakha is visiting this rally," said Baba Hardeep Singh Dal Khalsa, the organizer of the rally.

Punjab: Lakha Sidhana (in white shirt and sweater), an accused in Jan 26 Delhi violence, was seen at a farmers' rally in Bathinda.



Earlier this month, Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Wq4Wc57olx — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

