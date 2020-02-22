BJP Questions Nawab Malik's Silence On Chhatrapati Shivaji Slogans, Gets A Video Response

Stirring a controversy, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday, shared an undated video of NCP leaders huddled around a Shivaji statue sloganeering 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai!'. While the video shows all the NCP leaders, hailing the Maratha emperor, NCP minister Nawab Malik is seen standing silent. Questioning his intent, Kadam alleged why was NCP and Shiv Sena silent about Malik's act.

BJP stirs Shivaji controversy

Malik responds: 'Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai!'

Rubbishing the allegations, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra's Minority Development minister Nawab Malik said that the video was two years old and was being misused by BJP. Detailing the launch of Shiv Swaraj Yatra when the video was filmed, he said that all NCP leaders had visited Raigad fort and garlanded the Shivaji statue. Clarifying his intent, he said he has always hailed the emperor and said 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai'.

"The video is two years old and BJP people have been making it go viral for the past two days. We had visited the Raigad fort to launch the Shiv Swaraj Yatra. When the photo was taken, Dhananjay Munde had started sloganeering and everyone had joined in. I have hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a thousand times and say the same today also 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai'."

Thackeray-Pawar clash and MVA tiff

This development comes amidst RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi stating that Fadnavis will soon not be 'former CM' anymore, echoing Fadnavis' call for reuniting the Shiv Sangram - BJP and Shiv Sena to rule Maharashtra. Currently, CM Uddhav Thackeray has locked horns with NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the NPR. Moreover, Thackeray has flipped his stance on CAA-NRC-NPR twice between meeting PM Modi and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Shiv Sena which formed a secular coalition with NCP-Congress has been locking horns over Hindutva with Congress, majorly over its hero- Savarkar.

