BJP Questions Nitish Kumar's 'morality'; Asks 'how Will He Justify His Alliance With RJD?'

As RJD is set to partner with JDU to form a government in Bihar, Union Power Minister RK Singh commented on the 15-year rule of the RJD in the state. Minutes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan, Singh claimed that there is no morality in Nitish Kumar and he should be ashamed for playing the politics of power.

The Union Minister also questioned Nitish Kumar and asked him how will he justify going into an alliance with RJD, whom he had called 'corrupt'. Singh's statement came in reaction to the brewing political crisis going on in Bihar.

"15 years of RJD rule took the state backward and Nitish Kumar has also said this a multiple times. How will he justify going into an alliance with RJD whom he has called corrupt? All of this is politics for power, there's no morality. He should be ashamed," RK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Paras while clarifying that his party will remain a part of NDA, recalled that RJD and JDU earlier in the past came together but they can't stay together for long. "Again such an alliance is coming and it's not a good sign for Bihar's development," ANI quoted Union Minister Paras as saying.

JDU-RJD alliance set to return

This is the second time that Nitish Kumar's JDU has snapped its ties with BJP in eight years. Earlier, it was in 2013, when JDU walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the announcement of Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate. It was then that JD(U) for a short time period formed an alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, but the party soon returned to its former ally, BJP in 2017.

Image: PTI