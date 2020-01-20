BJP Questions Sena's Silence On Chavan Claim, Reiterates 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Mantra

In its first reaction to Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan’s controversial remark about Muslims on Monday, BJP slammed the Shiv Sena for its silence on the issue. BJP MLA Ram Kadam alleged that the Sena had compromised with its ideology of Hindutva for the sake of power. Reiterating the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he stated that BJP gave equal respect to all religions and not just one community.

Read: NCP Contradicts Congress, Claims 'Shiv Sena Did Not Seek Alliance With NCP In 2014'

Ram Kadam opined, “Ashok Chavan said that the Congress formed the government in Maharashtra- the reason is the Muslim community told them to do that just to keep BJP away from the power. Our question is where is the Shiv Sena’s comment on this? Why Shiv Sena is calm? Why are they not reacting on this? Where is their Hindutva? Shiv Sena is so power-hungry that they don’t want to comment on this? BJP has given equal respect to all religions. Our slogan is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas- not just one community. We give respect to each and every religion.”

Read: Uddhav Not A Politician, He's An Artist: Gadakh Warns Cong-NCP To Behave Or CM Will Resign

'Most of the Muslim brothers said our biggest enemy is BJP'

Speaking at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Nanded on January 19, Chavan stated that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims. He alleged that a majority of the Muslim community regarded BJP as its principal enemy and called upon the Congress party to stop BJP from forming the government in the state once again. He also assured that the Maharashtra government would not allow the CAA to be implemented in the state.

Read: Shabana Azmi's Accident: Maharashtra Min Ashok Chavan Dials Hospital, Posts Update

Ashok Chavan opined, “This is our state. Our government has been formed in the state. We decided to be a part of the government to keep BJP away from power. Maharashtra should not face damage again akin to what BJP inflicted in the last 5 years.

Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.”

Read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Calls NCP Meet After Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan Tussle Over Seating