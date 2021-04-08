BJP Questions Shiv Sena's Defence For Sachin Vaze; Says 'no Right To Hold Power'

After the Supreme Court noted the grave allegations against the Maharashtra government leveled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the BJP addressed a press conference drawing the link between Shiv Sena and suspended API Sachin Vaze.

While briefing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar highlighted how Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP had defended Vaze on numerous occasions saying, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that Sachin Vaze is not Osama, Sanjay Raut questioned why an intelligent officer was being harassed. They were supporting this man till the last minute afraid that he might spill the truth. Even after he was jailed, they defended him."

"The allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister by Param Bir Singh are serious. They reinstated him and a loot was going on in the state but as soon as Param Bir Singh exposed the Maharashtra government, Uddhav Thackeray and all others became quiet. They know if the truth is out it will be serious," he added. READ | Sachin Vaze names Pradeep Sharma in confession to NIA; discloses gelatin stick source

Demanding a resignation by the MVA alliance-led government, Javadekar slammed the parties for unleashing rampant corruption in the state and ruining Maharashtra's image. "Shiv Sena and this government need to answer many questions. Apart from loot what is your common minimum program? This alliance has not won the elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena were in alliance they used PM Modi's photos to win, and then betrayed the voters going and meeting two defeated parties," he said.

"The Maharashtra government has no right to hold power, they need to submit their resignation. As soon as Vaze is reinstated, police are planting bombs, he is being supported by the Chief Minister, Home Minister is resigning, new developments are coming in Vaze's case all these things have exposed this alliance. They have no right to be in power. Corruption has become so rampant and scary, no other state has seen this," said Prakash Javadekar.

At present, Sachin Vaze is in NIA custody in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case.