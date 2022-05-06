Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the political parties and their leaders for staying silent over the murder of a man in Hyderabad allegedly for marrying a girl from another community. On Thursday, a 25-year-old, Nagaraju was thrashed to death with rods and sharp weapons, allegedly by the relatives of his wife who were against the interfaith marriage.

BJP leader, P Muralidhar Rao took to his Twitter on Thursday and slammed Asaduddin Owaisi, the ruling TRS government in the state and the Congress party for their silence in the murder case. "A 26-year-old Hindu man named Billipuram Nagaraju was brutally lynched and stabbed to death in Saroornagar of Hyderabad for marrying a Muslim woman," Muralidhar Rao said. Adding further he said, "From Owaisi to TRS to congress, none from Ganga-Jamuni gang is speaking against the inhuman act, why because this young man was Hindu??"

A 26-year-old Hindu man named Billipuram Nagaraju was brutally lynched and stabbed to death in Saroornagar of Hyderabad for marrying a Muslim woman.

From Owaisi to TRS to congress, none from Ganga-Jamuni gang is speaking against inhuman act, why because this young man was hindu?? — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) May 5, 2022

'Liberals are maintaining silence': BJP

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Prem Shukla while speaking on the Hyderabad honour killing case claimed that the religious enmity was behind the murder of Nagaraju. "The way religious enmity is being propagated. Resultantly, the youth was killed in Hyderabad because he married a Muslim girl," Prem Shukla, National Spokesperson of BJP told ANI. He further stated that this is not the first time such things are happening.

Prem Shukla slammed liberals and Congress for staying silent over the murder case. "Every liberal is maintaining silence on this. Nobody is speaking on it. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi don't want to speak on this," Shukla told ANI.

It is significant to mention that TRS leader and Minister, KT Rama Rao has sought the harshest punishment given to the accused. Taking on his Twitter, Rao requested Telangana Home Minister and state DGP to "make sure they are given the harshest of punishments possible as per IPC."

Hyderabad honour killing: Man killed for interfaith marriage

According to Telangana police, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sulthana since their days in college. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sulthana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were travelling together on a bike when Nagaraju was attacked and killed, allegedly by the girl’s family.

The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad killing accessed by Republic TV shows how Nagaraju was lynched by two men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. The footage also shows several cars and bikes observing the shocking incident and passing by. The 25-year-old lost his life on the spot and the police have filed a case against the suspects. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.

Sunpreet Singh, Hyderabad DCP, on Thursday, held a press briefing and confirmed that the perpetrators of the crime have been apprehended, and the murder weapon has been recovered. Syed Mobin Ahmad, brother of Nagaraju's wife Ashrin Sulthana, was against their childhood love affair, informed police, adding that after they eloped, he had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Masood Ahmad to commit the murder.