BJP Questions SP's Support To Yashwant Sinha; Evokes His 'ISI Agent' Jibe At Mulayam Singh

Ahead of the Presidential elections on July 18, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, reminding him of the latter's past remarks at SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak shared an old newspaper clipping on Twitter that carried Yashwant Sinha's statement referring to Mulayam Singh Yadav as an 'agent' of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Keshav Prasad Maurya asked, "SP president Akhilesh Yadav, what will you say about the statement made by the person you are supporting for the post of president on Mulayam Singh Yadav!"

सपा अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी जिन्हें आप राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए समर्थन दे रहे हैं,श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के लिए दिये बयान पर क्या कहेंगे! pic.twitter.com/yjFdOBM4gg — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 15, 2022

Brajesh Pathak also shared the news clipping on the microblogging website and wrote, "By supporting the person who called Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, Akhilesh Yadav has once again presented the 'sanskar' of the SP before the state."

श्री मुलायम सिंह जी को आईएसआई एजेंट बताने वाले महानुभाव का राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए समर्थन कर श्री अखिलेश जी ने एक बार फिर अपने व समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्कारों को प्रदेश के समक्ष उदाहरण के रूप में प्रस्तुत किया है। pic.twitter.com/xcTNv3N7go — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) July 15, 2022

SP hits back, calls UP Ministers propagandists

Hitting back at the remarks of the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers, the SP described both leaders as "pracharjeevi" (propagandists) and asked what role the ruling BJP had during the country's freedom movement. Responding to these tweets, the Samajwadi Party wrote, "Pracharjeevi Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, tell us what was the role of your leaders and party in the freedom movement of the country?"

Murmu set to get over 60% votes in Presidential Poll

With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSR-CP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, and the JD(S), NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds. Interestingly, UP's main opposition SP's ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has announced its support for Murmu, and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav, has also expressed his favor for the NDA candidate.

With this, Murmu's vote share is now likely to go past 61% and the Presidential nominee is likely to bag over 6.67 lakh votes out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. After being elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first president who was born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

(With agency inputs)